HOLDERNESS — Looking to try a different art form in the New Year? Join the Squam Lakes Association on Sunday, Jan. 13, from 1-3 p.m. for an afternoon of using oil pastels. Participants will learn basic techniques, and hot chocolate and coffee will be available. Participants will also have the opportunity to view Piper Cove.
Art connects people with the environment by allowing one to appreciate unique colors, shapes, and characteristics. Using oil pastels is easy and requires minimal materials. This makes it a great medium for using color for natural landscapes. This program is open to anyone interested in using oil pastels. While participants are creating, they will also have the opportunity to ask questions, and learn more about the work being done to protect the Squam Lakes Watershed.
For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
