GILFORD — The Muddy Puppy 4k at Gunstock Mountain Resort will feature a canicross event, where participants can walk, jog, or run the trails of the mountain with their dog, as well as a bikejoring event, which is the transition after the canicross to a bike for an optional bikejoring leg.
The event is happening Saturday, May 4, with registration in the stadium field across from the Outdoor Center at 9 a.m., and the canicross start at 10 a.m.
Pre-registration is $25 by visiting www.gunstock.com, and registration will be $35 on the day of the event.
Helmets are required for bikejoring. The terrain will be intermediate difficulty with rocky and potentially wet and muddy trails. After the race there will be beer, food, and dog treats available. For more information, call 603-293-4341, ext. 193.
