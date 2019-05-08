LACONIA — The 2019 cruising season kicks off May 12 with Mother’s Day brunch cruises aboard the M/S Mount Washington. Treat Mom on her special day with a cruise, a brunch and entertainment. Tickets are $49 for adults and $24 for children ages five through 12, children under five are free. Departing Weirs Beach at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the two-and-a-half-hour scenic cruises include a Sunday brunch buffet and entertainment for the whole family. Call 888-THE MOUNT or visit www.CruiseNH.com for tickets.
Visit www.cruisenh.com or call 603-366-5531 for more information and a full schedule.
