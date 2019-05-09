WOLFEBORO — Rain didn’t deter volunteers who showed up the morning of April at GALA on Bay Street to participate in the annual Town Cleanup Day. More than 200 bags were handed out, along with gloves and vests donated by Huggins Hospital, as volunteers tackled one street at a time. Along with the many full blue bags placed along the roadside for collection by Town of Wolfeboro Solid Waste were tires, mailbox pieces, couch cushions, and a toolbox.
This year’s event coordinator Ivette Babylon used the Huggins Hospital sponsorship to purchase more signs and a banner for Pickering Corner, to attract more volunteers. Volunteers fueled up with coffee donated by Lucas Roasting and homemade muffins donated by Babylon. GALA thanks all of the volunteers who helped and participated in this year’s cleanup effort. To help coordinate next year’s cleanup effort, contact GALA Board Member Ivette Babylon at 603-569-0169 or Ivette.babylon@gmail.com.
