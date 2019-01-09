UNION — The fifth annual Moose Mountains RunAround snowshoe race is scheduled for Saturday morning, Jan. 26, at Abenaki Ski Area, 390 Pine Hill Road in Wolfeboro. The public is invited to join, or watch and cheer on the racers. Children ages 12 and under can participate in the new Kids Snowshoe Shuffle, a non-competitive activity.
The event, organized by Race Director and Board Member Dan Coons, is a fundraiser for Moose Mountains Regional Greenways. The snowshoe race starts at 9 a.m., and covers a loop course of approximately four miles with moderate elevation change, traversing a combination of open fields, ski trails and single track. Snowshoe walkers are also welcome to register and participate.
The Kids Snowshoe Shuffle will start after the snowshoe race finishes, around 10 a.m. Kids will make their way around an obstacle course on snowshoes, and a limited number of snowshoes in kids' sizes will be available.
Race competitors’ snowshoes must adhere to USSSA minimum size specifications of 120 square inches. Dion snowshoes will be available for rent at $5 per pair, and must be reserved in advance with Coons at 603-520-8533 or trailrnr@yahoo.com. The snowshoe race registration fee is $20 in advance, or $25 on race day. Register by visiting www.mmrg.info/moose-mountains-runaround. Awards will be presented to the top two finishers in each age group, as well as to the overall male and female winners. Amenities include the heated ski lodge and complimentary post-race food. There is a $5 suggested donation for the kids’ activity.
Volunteers are needed to help with registration, timing, course directions, refreshments and the Kids Snowshoe Shuffle. To volunteer, call Education Coordinator Kari Lygren at 603-978-7125, or email info@mmrg.info.
Moose Mountains Regional Greenways is grateful to Wolfeboro Oil, a repeated and early business sponsor of this event. Businesses interested in donating prizes, food, or beverages, or in becoming sponsors should contact Lygren at 603-978-7125, or info@mmrg.info.
