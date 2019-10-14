BELMONT — The Belknap County Fairgrounds, 174 Mile Hill Road, will host Monstober, the Monster Truck and Mud Bog Show on Saturday, Oct. 19. General admission is $10, and children three and under are free. Gates open at 10 a.m., and the family-friendly event starts at noon. No outside food, drinks or coolers will be allowed. Pit passes are available for an additional $10., for ages over 16.
Kids six and under can bring battery-operated power wheels to the event to race. To enter, parents should call 603-267-6947. Power wheels race entrants will need event tickets.
All kids who wear a costume to the show will get a prize. There is also an adult costume contest for appropriate costumes. There will also be a prize given to the best decorated truck participating in the event.
Hearing protection is encouraged. Parking is free. The event runs rain or shine.
Tickets are available by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/monstober-october-19-2019-tickets-72799618619, or at the gate the day of the event.
For more details, find the Bursey Jam page on Facebook. Mud Bog registration opens at 8 a.m., fee is $30.
