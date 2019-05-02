BELMONT — The Belmont Mudd and Monster Madness Monster Truck and Mud Bog Show will be held May 4 at the Belknap County Fairgrounds, 174 Mile Hill Road.
Registration starts at 8 a.m., and is $30. Gates open for spectators at 10 a.m., and the event starts at noon. General admission is $10, and children three and under are free. Pit passes available for an additional $10 for ages 16 and up.
Kids Power Wheels races are also happening for ages six and under. For more information and to make a reservation, call 603-267-6947
No outside food, drinks or coolers are allowed. Parking is free. Spectators should bring a blanket or lawn chairs for lawn seating. The event is loud and hearing protection is encouraged.
The event will be held rain or shine. Tickets are available at the gate, or in advance by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/belmont-mudd-and-monster-madness-tickets.
