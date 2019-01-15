HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 9:30 a.m. to noon for a short, easy to moderate two-mile hike in Whitten Woods, and learn to practice mindfulness and nature journaling. Participants will receive a small journal to reflect and observe the winter wonders surrounding them through thoughtful and engaging prompts. Participants should bring a personal journal of their own if they have one.
This program is for all ages who can write and sit quietly, as well as hike two miles of easy to moderate trail, are welcome. Participants should bring liner, small, or fingerless gloves that are comfortable to write with in cold conditions. Other supplies to bring include appropriate clothing and extra layers, water, food, snowshoes or micro-spikes depending on conditions. The SLA can provide snowshoes for up to six participants.
For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
