MEREDITH — The Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook will become a reality because of the support and generosity of the Steinwachs Family Foundation’s challenge grant and the Meredith Rotary. Andrea Bourn, chair of the Meredith Village Pathways Committee, said, “These gifts allowed us to meet our fundraising goal for the trail and we are very thankful to the Steinwachs and Meredith Rotary.” She added that additional gifts for maintenance and other expenses are welcome. Carol Gerken, who led the fundraising effort, also thanked all those who have donated to the trail for their support.
When completed, the Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook will span the scenic Hawkins Brook wetland and join the forested section of the trail leading to Prescott Park. The trail is universally accessible and connects the trailheads at Meredith Village Savings Bank and Prescott Park. The trail is a short distance to the Inter-Lakes schools, community center and downtown.
For more information or to make a gift, contact, Andrea Bourn at HawkinsbrookNT@gmail.com or Angela LaBrecque at alabrecque@meredithnh.org.
