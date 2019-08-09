Craig Wiggin, president of the Meredith Rotary Club, presents a check for the Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook to Meredith Village Pathways committee members Liz Lapham, Janis Roberts, Carol Gerken, and Andrea Bourn. The Meredith Rotary Club’s donation closed the gap to complete the Steinwachs Family Foundation’s challenge grant. The group is pictured on the completed observation deck that will connect to the boardwalk. (Courtesy photo)