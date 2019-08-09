Laverack Nature Trail

Craig Wiggin, president of the Meredith Rotary Club, presents a check for the Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook to Meredith Village Pathways committee members Liz Lapham, Janis Roberts, Carol Gerken, and Andrea Bourn. The Meredith Rotary Club’s donation closed the gap to complete the Steinwachs Family Foundation’s challenge grant. The group is pictured on the completed observation deck that will connect to the boardwalk. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — The Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook will become a reality because of the support and generosity of the Steinwachs Family Foundation’s challenge grant and the Meredith Rotary. Andrea Bourn, chair of the Meredith Village Pathways Committee, said, “These gifts allowed us to meet our fundraising goal for the trail and we are very thankful to the Steinwachs and Meredith Rotary.” She added that additional gifts for maintenance and other expenses are welcome. Carol Gerken, who led the fundraising effort, also thanked all those who have donated to the trail for their support.

When completed, the Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook will span the scenic Hawkins Brook wetland and join the forested section of the trail leading to Prescott Park. The trail is universally accessible and connects the trailheads at Meredith Village Savings Bank and Prescott Park. The trail is a short distance to the Inter-Lakes schools, community center and downtown.

For more information or to make a gift, contact, Andrea Bourn at HawkinsbrookNT@gmail.com or Angela LaBrecque at alabrecque@meredithnh.org.

