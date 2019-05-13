MEREDITH — Liz Euiler was 12 when she borrowed a neighbor's boat to try rowing for the first time. She took to it right away, but never imagined where it would take her.
With her father by her side, she was quickly immersed into world of rowing. Finding support and encouragement from her new found friends, she started winning small regional races and the seeds were planted for her dreams of winning the big races.
In 2003, Euiler's father, Meredith native Paul Euiler, convinced friends to help him start the Winnipesaukee Rowing Club, a nonprofit to provide a way for local kids to learn to row and compete. He became certified as a U.S. rowing coach. His dedication over the years has helped any students who were awarded scholarships to college through their rowing, including his daughter.
Euiler continued to make a name for herself in college. Her coach at the University of Massachusetts was skeptical at first because of her small stature. Before the end of her first semester, she had proven herself to be a major force on the team and was awarded “Novice of the Year” at the end of her freshman year and Atlantic 10 All-Conference 1st team and Captain by senior year.
Euiler continued rowing in graduate school at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario, working toward her goal of making the national team. She continued to race and train while earning a masters degree in kinesiology.
While pursuing her doctorate of philosophy degree at Drexel University, Euiler rowed with the elite program at Vesper Boat Club.
Euiler has earned many wins, including multiple national championships and Canadian Henley wins.
While training with partner Solveig Imsdahl, the pair qualified to compete in Rio de Janeiro at the Pan American Qualification Regatta last December. They raised money for the trip, rowed well, and secured a spot to compete for Team USA at the 2019 Pan American Games in July and August in Lima, Peru. The two were recently awarded the Schuylkill Navy Female Athletes of the Year.
To support Euiler's trip to the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, send a donation to: Winnipesaukee Rowing Club, P.O. Box 1165, Meredith, NH 03253.
