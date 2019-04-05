MEREDITH — Join the Meredith Parks & Recreation Department for the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m.-noon for children up to age nine. The hunt will be held outside at 1 Circle Drive, with activities and refreshments inside. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. at Circle Drive Park and the hunt schedule is as follows: ages one to two from 10:10-10:20 a.m., ages three to four from 10:20-10:30 a.m., ages five to six from 10:40-10:50 a.m., and finally ages seven through nine from 10:50-11 a.m.
Families should arrive prior to the designated hunt time to register, and should dress accordingly. This event is open to all.
Following the hunt, the group is invited to the Community Center for photos with the bunny, refreshments, a climbing wall, a bounce house, face painting, arts and crafts, and balloon artist Olivia. This free event relies on donations, volunteers and community support. This year's support comes from the Meredith Legion Post 33, the Friends of Meredith Parks & Recreation, and donations from individuals and families. Parks and recreation is still accepting donations of individually wrapped candy to stuff eggs, plastic eggs, small non-candy items, food and beverage items, Easter gift items, and Easter baskets. All donations can be dropped off at the Meredith Community Center by Monday, April 8.
With questions, call 603-279-8197, visit www.meredithnh.org, or find them on Facebook @Meredith Parks and Recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.