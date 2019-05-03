WOLFEBORO — Those concerned about cyanobacteria, the family of algae causing a threat to lake health and the local economy, should attend the third annual Wolfeboro Water Summit, sponsored by the Wentworth Watershed Association. The summit will be held Saturday, May 11, at The Great Hall of Wolfeboro Town Hall from 9 a.m.-noon. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and the event is free and open to the public.
At Water Summit 3, attendees will hear how stormwater runoff is one of the leading causes of increased algae blooms in the region's lakes. Dr. James Haney, professor of biological sciences at the University of New Hampshire, will present an overview of this development.
Learn what is being done to detect, test, and prevent cyanobacteria outbreaks, and notify the public when blooms are taking place in Wolfeboro's water bodies. Become part of the solution by signing up to become a trained cyanobacteria monitor or water quality tester on Lake Wentworth, Crescent Lake, Lake Winnipesaukee, Sargent's Pond, or Rust Pond.
This year’s summit will continue to raise awareness about threats to the community’s economy and quality of life, and share how volunteers can take action to combat cyanobacteria in coordination with area lake associations.
To sponsor this event, or ask questions, contact the Wentworth Watershed Association office at 603-534-0222 or email info@wentworthwatershed.org.
