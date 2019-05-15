NORTHFIELD — On Saturday, May 18, at 9 a.m., the Seventh Annual Timmons Team 5K Alzheimer's run and walk is happening at Surette Park. The race is nearly all flat, and a scenic run. Registration by visiting www.thetimmonsteam.com, or on the morning of the race before the 9 a.m. start.
This all-ages run and walk benefits Boston University's Alzheimer's Disease Center. Local resident Ginny Timmons has partnered with the Boston medical team since her diagnosis in 2008. She said, "I have been under the excellent care of the team at Generations in Manchester. The clinical psychologist and nurse practitioner there have allowed me to navigate this horrid disease with grace." Also helpful to Timmons are support from family and friends.
"Together we will work to stop Alzheimer's from impacting and destroying lives. We who have the disease and our families truly thank you," said Timmons. To reach her, call 603-581-9559.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.