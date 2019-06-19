LACONIA — Want to get more in touch with nature? Looking for alternative, natural solutions to medicine and beauty products? Want a healthier diet from nature’s wild foods? Prescott Farm can help.
Master Herbalist Melissa Morrison of New Hampshire Herbal Network will host two series at Prescott Farm on White Oaks Road through Sept., Exploring Herbal Medicines & Crafts, and Wild Foods of Summer & Fall.
Morrison will offer four individual herbal programs and two wild food classes. Registration is available for individual programs or the whole series by visiting prescottfarm.org.
On Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m.-noon, learn all about herbal spa treatments to keep skin healthy. With the goal of limiting the use of chemical shampoos, moisturizers and other potentially hazardous beauty products, this class will teach participants to create safe, non-toxic herbal beauty treatments for hair and skin that will give positive results and cost less than commercial beauty products.
Use plants from the woods and garden as well as food from the kitchen to create a multipurpose first aid kit. Find out how on Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m.-noon, during the session about herbal first aid kits. Participants will learn how to create a basic herb first aid kit, put together a kit for specific needs, and learn alternative therapies for healing.
Natural Baskets on Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. will put pruning and cutbacks from the garden to good use. Join Morrison to stimulate creativity while making a storage bin or a gift.
Learn the art of making herbal preparations like oils, salves, and extracts during Homemade Herbal Preparations for Health & Well Being on Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Each student will go home with samples and recipes.
Wild Foods of Summer will be on Saturday, July 20, 1-3 p.m., and Wild Foods of Fall will be on Saturday, Sept. 28, 1-3 p.m. Join Morrison to explore the pond, woods, and fields of Prescott Farm and meet some wild weeds, which are also nutritious. Participants will learn basic plant identification, ethical harvesting and safety.
For more information about Prescott Farm, visit www.prescottfarm.org.
