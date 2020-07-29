HOLDERNESS — University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a 12-week, master gardener training class this September. The sessions will be a hybrid of online sessions and some outdoor classes. Trainings will be held weekly on Thursday, Sept. 3-Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Weekly sessions will cover topics such as basic botany and plant physiology, soil science and ecology, entomology, plant pathology, horticultural research, and gardening techniques. In addition, trainees receive instruction in adult learning, project management, and public speaking.
The master gardener program is part of a national effort to train people passionate about gardening to become volunteers who share science-based horticultural knowledge with the public.
After the 12-week training, participants will complete a 55-hour internship to become a master gardener. As a master gardener, a commitment of 20 hours of volunteer time and 10 hours of continuing education are required annually. Volunteers can fulfill that commitment by responding to questions through the UNH Extension Education Center Infoline, providing garden-related talks to community groups, or working on educational gardens in schools, nature centers, museums, community gardens, and health care facilities.
Participants must submit an application and complete an interview to be considered for the program. Applications will be accepted until the program is full. To apply, visit unh.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_50BpvzhbZgLTKx7. Program participation fee is $300, and scholarships are available.
With questions, contact UNH Extension Master Gardener Coordinator Ruth Smith at ruth.smith@unh.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.