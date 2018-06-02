MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee is streaming live footage of a pair of nesting loons on a lake in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire at www.loon.org. This is the fifth year the Loon Preservation Committee has shared the live feed with the public, and the loon webcam became a world-wide phenomenon last year with viewers from all 50 states and over 200 countries. It also made it into the top five ranking of pet/animal webcams on YouTube. The high definition video captured the first egg on May 25 and two eggs were seen on May 28. Loon Preservation Committee biologists expect to see chicks between June 20-22 if all goes well.
Nesting loons in New Hampshire face many challenges, including black flies, predators, flooded nests, and other intruding loons. This loon pair is among the first loons in the state to initiate a nest; the peak of loon nest initiation usually occurs around the first week of June in New Hampshire, followed by a four week incubation period. LPC biologists banded both Loon Cam adults with unique combinations of color bands and have confirmed that it is the same pair of loons as last year. In 2017, this pair hatched one chick that successfully fledged from the lake in the fall. The Loon Preservation Committee is hoping for another successful hatch in 2018. To see the live loon cam please visit www.loon.org or LPC’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/LoonCenter.
Loon Preservation Committee biologists recorded 202 pairs of nesting loons on New Hampshire lakes in 2017, a decrease of six loon pairs from the previous year. This decrease was most likely due in part to the fourth wettest spring in the past 100 years which left many traditional sites underwater at the onset of nesting. Over 40% of nesting loon pairs were protected by signs and rope lines placed around nests by Loon Preservation Committee biologists and volunteers. However, even with this level of management, LPC biologists recorded 107 nest failures last year, many due to human disturbance at the nest. Loons face growing challenges and the impacts of climate change and other threats are increasingly being felt by New Hampshire’s small loon population.
LPC biologists ask that boaters stay back at least 150 feet from a nesting loon, or more if the loon shows any signs of distress such as craning its neck low over a nest. Loons may even appear to be injured or dead while in this head-down position, but it is simply a response to the close approach of people. If boaters inadvertently cause a loon to flush from the nest, they should leave the area immediately to let the loon return to incubate its eggs. Time off the nest leaves the eggs vulnerable to cooling, overheating, or predation. These precautions can help ensure a good season for loons in New Hampshire.
Loons are a threatened species in New Hampshire and are protected by state and federal laws from hunting or harassment. If you see a sick or injured loon, please call the Loon Preservation Committee at 603-476-5666. If you observe harassment of loons, please contact the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department at 603-271-3361 or Marine Patrol at 603-293-2037.
To learn more about loons in New Hampshire, please visit www.loon.org or call 603-476-LOON (5666).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.