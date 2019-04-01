LACONIA — Lakes Region Rotary Club of Laconia recently donated $1,000 to support the work and mission of Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center. The funds will be used to sponsor WildQuest Spring Camp, a week-long day camp held during New Hampshire school vacation week in April.
"Our club recognizes Prescott Farm as a community asset and we are happy to give back through our service and financial support,” said Lakes Region Rotary Club President Ben Wilson.
Prescott Farm hosts the annual Rotary Youth Leadership Program, where participants from five area schools put their leadership skills to work through participation in three service projects at the farm every spring.
“It's a great way to help teach the principles of leadership and service to the next generation,” Wilson said. “Sponsoring WildQuest Spring Camp at Prescott Farm is another way that we hope to contribute to a strong tomorrow through youth enrichment at Prescott Farm."
Support from business partners and donors like Lakes Region Rotary helps make it possible.
“We are so grateful for their generous support of our programs and for their service work at Prescott Farm over the years,” said Executive Director Jude Hamel. “The club and its members demonstrate through action the meaning of the Rotary motto ‘Service Above Self.’ They really contribute to a thriving Lakes Region community by assisting programs that help make lives better for children and families.
For details about WildQuest Camp programs, visit prescottfarm.org or call 603-366-5695.
For more information about Lakes Region Rotary, visit lakesregionrotary.org or email info@lakesregionrotary.org.
