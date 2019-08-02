MEREDITH — Loons are a symbol of New Hampshire’s wild lakes and hold a special place in the hearts of New Hampshire residents. Biologist Harry Vogel will give attendees an update on the state’s loon population and answer questions about loon behavior, including why loons' eyes are red, why loon chicks ride on their parents’ backs, and what loons are saying with their calls at night.
The talk is Wednesday, Aug. 14, 6-7:30 p.m., at the Meredith Community Center. For more information, call Dave Reilly at 603-968-4420 or Sharon O’Donnell at 603-279-1289.
