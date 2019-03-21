Join us for NH maple weekend in March to learn about maple sugaring in NH.
This event is open to the public at no charge. Come visit us to see a Seal of Quality state of the art sugarhouse, see maple demos, sample some of our award winning organic maple products. Take a guided stroll in the woods to learn and se more of the maple process.
We also will have our 'maple dogs' after 11 a.m. both days, while they last.
Live entertainment in one of our heated spaces is known for a good time for all. Stop by, we have something for everyone, young and old.
Follow us on Facebook for new product announcements, contests, as well as updates on our season.
Our shop will be fully stocked with all of our fan favorites such as organic maple syrup, cream, sugar, candies, cotton candy, infused syrups, our Bourbon Aged Maple Syrup, as well as our custom MV gear, and so much more.
Call our maple phone for more information: 603-842-0416. We do ship across the country.
