GILFORD — Registration for Lakes Region Lacrosse is open now through March 15. The Lakes Region Lacrosse Club is open to girls and boys, grades first through eighth of all abilities who reside in Lakes Region towns that do not currently have a youth lacrosse program. Participants include residents of Alton, Center Harbor, Gilford, Gilmanton, Belmont, Meredith, Moultonborough, Northfield, Sanbornton, and Tilton. The club is a member of the New Hampshire Youth Lacrosse Association. The club’s home field is the Meadows Complex.
To register, visit www.lrlacrosse.org. For questions about the Lakes Region Lacrosse Club, or to volunteer as a coach, email lrlcreg@gmail.com. Practices will begin in mid-March and are held two to three times per week. Eight scheduled league games occur on Sundays and an occasional Saturday, beginning April 7, through mid-June. About half of the games are held locally, the other half requiring travel to host towns in New Hampshire.
The Lakes Region Lacrosse Club is helping the New Hampshire Youth Lacrosse Association recruit officials and referees for the 2019 season. This is a paid opportunity, with officials earning $35-$65 per game. All lacrosse officials must be at least 15 years old by April 1. Training sessions are held around the state, with a Lakes Region course scheduled in Wolfeboro on Sunday, March 10, and Sunday, March 17. For complete details, visit www.NHYLA.org.
For more information about the Lakes Region Lacrosse Club, visit www.lrlacrosse.org.
For more information about the New Hampshire Youth Lacrosse Association, visit www.nhyla.org.
