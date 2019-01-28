MOULTONBOROUGH — The Lakes Region Ice Racing Club kicked off its 2019 racing season Jan. 13. The club races six divisions of specially prepared cars on oval ice tracks. Lee Pond’s ice offered good traction and good visibility for racers and fans.
After the hot laps, qualifying heats and a short intermission, the juniors, 13-15 years old, were the first out for the features. First year ice racer Rylee Harper of Meredith took the win, followed by Callie Burns of Moultonborough. Lilly Horsch also from Moultonborough drove her pickup to a third place finish.
Moultonborough’s Pete Viano was the class of the stock field. With a set of tires studded with snowmobile studs, he motored to the feature win as well as the qualifying heat win. Viano was followed across the finish line by Trevor Greene and Mike Horsch, Jr., both from Moultonborough.
Tim Chase of Moultonborough showed the way in the Rear Wheel Drive division in his reworked, bright yellow #40 MR2. He took the feature win as well as his qualifier. Matt DeMond and Danielle Downing finished second and third respectively.
New club member Timmy Williams of Milton drove his winged modified vehicle to the feature win, followed closely by veterans Scott Burns and Jack Cook.
Ossipee’s Maverick Eldridge earned top marks in the front wheel division. Jacob Brown, 2018 rear wheel division champion, took second place with a returning Alicia Taylor picking up third.
Finally, the Sprint cars took the track for the final feature race of the day. Long-time racer Nick Berry of Goffstown returned to the ice with a brand new sprinter and led several mid-race laps. Derek Jeanson of Sandwich, 2018 Champion, caught a snowbank and did a quick flip. Landing on his wheels, Jeanson checked the car and found only a small crinkle in his top wing, restarted the race, and, unbelievably, won. Matt Burns and Nick Berry finished second and third, respectively.
The 35th Annual Latchkey Cup, the largest race of the season, is planned on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. on Berry Pond, ice conditions permitting. The invitational event includes racers from the Jaffrey and Milton ice racing clubs, and raises thousands of dollars for medical assistance community aid, and scholarships.
Visit www.LRIRC.com or the club's Facebook page for the latest race and ice status, information about upcoming events, and race photos.
