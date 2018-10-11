The little brown and white dog trotted along the camp road, stopped in front of our shelter and glanced at us with an inquisitive eye. He seemed to be checking us out, making sure we were registered guests at the Matagamon Wilderness Campground. Later that morning, after a hearty breakfast of eggs, bacon, home fries and oven baked bread in Mama Bear’s Kitchen, Fran and I heaved our 35-pound packs on our backs, having just resupplied for the next five days of backpacking through the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument (KW&WNM).
As we left the restaurant, the small brown and white dog was sprawled across the steps of the front porch. Stepping gingerly over this cute little pooch, we made our way across the bridge spanning the East Branch of the Penobscot River. As we began our hike on the Messer Pond Road, along came this little dog, scampering up behind us. He quickly darted ahead, looked back at us and his eyes seemed to say, “Follow me.” Continuing along the old logging road, Fran and I felt certain this little guy would turn around and head back home. This was not the case, as this mystery dog continued leading the way down the trail, occasionally running into the woods barking furiously when he treed a squirrel or chipmunk. The hardy little fellow continued to lead us down the trail, perhaps thinking he was Bill Sewall, the famous Maine guide. We checked his collar and found him to be “Little Boy.” His owner’s name and phone number we also found on his collar. If Little Boy didn’t return home we would continue our five-day trip with him and phone his owner when we returned to Millinocket.
Our trek took us along several abandoned logging roads to a path along the East Branch of the Penobscot, finally reaching Grand Pitch Lean-to where we planned to camp overnight. Little Boy settled in and we assumed he would be our traveling companion for the next several days. Fortunately, as Fran and I were preparing our dinner, a couple of young hikers came busting out of the woods, heading back to Matagamon Wilderness Campgrounds. This was Little Boy’s chance to return to civilization, dinner and a warm bed. Little Boy didn’t hesitate to grab the chance to lead another party on a backwoods ramble, this time returning home. The last we saw of Little Boy was his hind end and stubby tail darting into the woods, playing trail guide for the newcomers. In some ways I was hoping Little Boy would continue hiking with us, as I missed Reuben. But on the other hand I was glad he could return home. Who knows what would happened if this couple from Portland, Maine, hadn’t shown up? He could have been devoured by coyotes, lost his way trying to get back home, fallen into the swirling waters of the river and drowned. When I returned home I phoned the owners and learned that Little Boy indeed was back home, perhaps he was preparing to again play Maine guide.
With the departure of Little Boy, Fran and I settled down to eat our dinner and prepare for the next section of trail the following day. The KW&WNM has an interesting history. For years the 87,563 acres of forest had served to provide pulp wood for the paper mills in Millinocket. With the closing of the two mills several years ago the land was taken out of commercial production and put up for sale. Then along came Roxanne Quimby, co-founder of Burt’s Bees, widely known for its lip balm, hand cream and other personal care products.
In 1984, Quimby was hitch-hiking along a rural road in Maine, when she was picked up by local bee keeper, Burt Shavitz. They hit it off, combining Burt’s production of bee’s wax with Roxanne’s candle business. Soon they were making other products to sell at local venues. They made $200 at their first craft fair and within a year they made over $20,000. They were on their way to becoming a multimillion dollar company. A few years later Burt and Roxanne went their separate ways, with Quimby retaining ownership of Burt’s Bees and moving the Company to Durham, North Carolina, in 1993. Quimby became a millionaire, sold the business to the Clorox Company and moved back to Maine. With her newfound fortune she began purchasing large quantities of former timber land for preservation with the intention of creating a national park.
Quimby’s vision didn’t sit well with many Mainers, including the Congressional delegation and Governor Paul LePage. The National Park never came to be. National Public Radio reported, “Some local residents see her (Quimby) as a villain for closing off her land to hunting and snowmobiling — activities the paper companies have long allowed — and for taking it out of timber production.” In many corners of Maine she is still seen as a meddling outsider, destroying a way of life Mainers have cherished for two centuries.
However, Quimby never gave up on her vision and turned her attention to creating a National Monument by way of the Antiquities Act of 1906, just as Acadia National park was created in 1929. The KW&WNM was established by a proclamation of President Obama on August 23, 2016. It is interesting to note that the Antiquities Act was signed into law in 1906 by President Theodore Roosevelt, who spent his early years while at Harvard, hunting, fishing and hiking in the area of this newly created National Monument. I think TR would be very pleased to know that the land has been set aside as a National Monument. Now Fran and I were hiking through the area, discovering its treasures and appreciating the gift from Roxanne Quimby to the National Park Service.
The Grand Pitch shelter is located near a 30-foot cascade where the water from the East Branch of the Penobscot River roars by. I was enchanted to sleep by the hum of the cascades. In the morning we began the next leg of our journey, hiking 10 miles to Lunksoos Shelter, located at the base of Lunksoos Mountain. We arrived at the shelter mid-afternoon, with dark clouds hanging on the mountains. Soon after, the rain began to fall and we were engulfed in a torrential downpour. Soon after three hikers emerged through the fog and pouring rain - Liz, Angie and Terrance. Fran and I quickly made room in the shelter for our new roommates as they stripped off their wet garments. Throughout the night the storm increased in intensity. The rain continued to pound down, the metal roof clanking with the downpour of water. The wind picked up and was soon blowing rain water into the shelter. I laid awake most of the night, as I’m sure the others did too, listening to the rain beat against the roof and the wind careening through the trees. I worried that we wouldn’t be able to continue on over Lunksoos and Deasey Mountains the next day.
To my relief the sun broke free of clouds in the morning. The rain was drifting to other lands and Fran and I were be able to continue our journey. After breakfast we said farewell to our stablemates and began the climb to the summit of Lunksoos (1,811 feet). At the summit we were struck by views of the eastern side the Katahdin Massif: North Basin and Howe Peaks. After a brief interlude we trucked on to Deasey Mountain (1,942 feet) with an even more amazing 360-degree view. The cab of the dismantled fire tower sat on the mountain summit and inside we found an alidade table, an instrument used for sighting the bearings of a forest fire. No longer used to sight forest fires, the alidade table helped Fran and I locate the position of distant mountains and landmarks.
After devouring our lunch we began a slow, long descent of Deasey Mountain through a virgin forest (rare in Maine) and along the Wassataquoik Stream (translated means “a place where they spear fish”). We heard the grunts of moose as we walked along, knowing it was mating season, also called rutting. At the 5-mile mark we found ourselves staring at the trail marker on the other side of the stream. In order to continue our journey we had to ford the stream (it looked more like a river to us). The hard-rushing waters were swollen by the recent rains of the past week. This meant we had to wade through waist-deep water. With much trepidation we slowly picked our way through the water, sliding our feet along the rock bottom. It would be a disaster if one of us were to fall. Our ford was successful and we continued on an abandoned logging road to our next and last campsite, Katahdin Brook. The walk took us through early succession forest, dominated by aspen, birch and maple. The treetops and thick understory are prime habitat for bird species such as redstarts, black and white, chestnut-sided, and mourning warblers.
The next day, after a short hike, we planned to meet our shuttle driver, Lloyd Kelly, former mill worker, who drove us out of the KW&WNM to Millinocket to begin our drive home. As we were packing up, Fran said to me, “It’s amazing, we’ve seen so many signs of moose, yet we haven’t even seen one.” Just as we were leaving the campsite, a big bull was standing on the trail, blocking our way. He seemed to be posing for a photo. He must have overheard our conversation and didn’t want us to be disappointed. I took several pictures and felt our journey was complete. However, there was more event in store for us.
As we were driving out of the Monument on the Katahdin Loop Road, we were confronted with a two-year-old moose standing in front of Lloyd’s pickup. We tried to pass around him, but he galloped ahead, not letting us pass. It felt like we were on a NASCAR race track, trying to make a pass of another car. This was a surreal experience. After about 5 miles of this game, the young moose ran to the side of the road. Lloyd made his play to pass the opponent. He gunned his truck, squeezing between kicking hoofs and the shoulder of the gravel road, filled with rocks and ruts. We sprung free and left the moose in the dust. It was a harrowing moment and we had our fill of moose.
The ride to Millinocket was uneventful, getting there just before more rain was closing in. It was an epic adventure in the Maine wilderness that will be long remembered by Fran and me. I hope that others will come to experience the KW&WNM, just as Fran and I did. If you would like information you can call the KW&WNM headquarters in Millinocket Maine at 207-456-6001 or https://www.nps.gov/kaww/index.htm.
For questions or comments you can contact Gordon at forestpd@metrocast.net.
