MOULTONBOROUGH — The Lakes Region Conservation Trust is expanding its Red Hill Conservation Area. LRCT’s acquisition of 88 acres of land on the eastern flank of Red Hill increases the size of the conservation area to 2,664 acres. The newly-acquired parcel aids in the protection of nature, wildlife habitat, and opportunities for outdoor recreation and nature education.
Red Hill is a recreational resource for residents and visitors alike. With over 10 miles of trails for hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling, Red Hill is visited by thousands each year.
For nearly 30 years, conservation of land on Red Hill has been one of LRCT’s highest priorities. LRCT received support for this project from many individuals and families, as well as from E.M. Heath’s Supermarket in Center Harbor, where over 320 customers donated to the project by adding a contribution to the total at checkout.
To learn more about Lakes Region Conservation Trust, visit lrct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.