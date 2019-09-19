GILFORD — The Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association is hosting the J/80 Class Association North American Championships Sept. 20-22. Sailboats with crews from all over North America will compete in this annual event, with scored races on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Races will be held near the Broads, east of Glendale.
The event is co-hosted by the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club and Fay’s Boat Yard. Registrants from as far as Seattle and Austin, as well as internationally from Ontario, Canada, are registered, with over 20 boats currently logged in. After placing second overall in the North American Championships in Marion, Mass. in 2018, Conor Hayes from Center Harbor, captaining More Gostosa from WYC, will be defending the honor of Fleet 1.
Other local boats from Gilford, Franklin, Wolfeboro and Meredith will compete, along with sailors from Concord, Newport, R.I., Annapolis, Md., Marion, Mass., Boothbay Harbor, Maine, and Grosse Point, Mich. Visiting sailors will arrive Wednesday for crew weigh-in and sail measurement, with practice racing Thursday then scored races Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Races should be visible off the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee near Glendale, and from Lincoln Park on Belknap Point Road.
For more about the J/80 North American Championships, and for sailing school information, visit www.lwsa.org.
