LACONIA — The Laconia Area Bicycle Exchange will be opening for the season on Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m. The exchange is located at 97 New Salem St., across from the Isaiah Cafe. This will be the sixth season of the exchange. Hours will be Saturdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bicycles are sold on an adjustable price range based on ability to pay, starting at $10. Locks are $5 each. The exchange welcomes donations of adult mountain and road bikes in any condition. They also welcome new volunteers to help in the shop, and to collect bicycles. The exchange is also conducting a search for a new director. Visit www.labx.bike or email labx2014@yahoo.com.
