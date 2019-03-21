TILTON — New Hampshire Children’s book author Kristen Steele will sign books during the open house at Just Maple at Green Acres on March 23-24. She will be signing her latest release, 'Purple Moose Makes Maple Syrup.'
Steele started writing books about the Purple Moose after she saw him in the gift shop of the Water Wheel Breakfast and Gift House in Jefferson in 2005. She thought he was the perfect New Hampshire memento to take back to Ohio to share with her kindergarten class, where the school color was purple. Purple Moose’s airplane trip back to Ohio turned into his first adventure book. He became the class mascot and started creating stories with his classmates.
Steele taught kindergarten and special education in the public school systems of Virginia, Ohio, and New Hampshire for over 27 years. After returning to her native New Hampshire, she published and wrote the Purple Moose stories that her former students inspired.
