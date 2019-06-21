MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee recorded its first pair of nesting loons this year on May 18. Since then, over 40 additional pairs have begun incubating their eggs, with more expected. The peak time for loons to begin nesting is early June. Loons incubate their eggs for 26-28 days, so many loon chicks hatch just before the July 4 holiday.
Nesting loons and loon chicks are vulnerable to disturbance as human activities increase on lakes, so the Loon Preservation Committee asks boaters to take the following precautions to help protect loons and ensure a good breeding year in New Hampshire:
- Remain at least 150 feet, or no wake distance, from a nesting loon or more if the loon shows any signs of distress such as craning its neck low over a nest. When threatened by the close approach of humans, loons assume this head-down position and may flush from the nest into the water, leaving their eggs vulnerable to overheating, cooling, or predation.
- If boaters inadvertently cause a loon to flush from the nest, leave the area immediately to let the loon return to incubate its eggs.
- Remain at least 150 feet from loons in the water, especially if the adults have chicks with them. If separated from their parents by boaters, loon chicks become vulnerable to predators.
In 2018, Loon Preservation Committee biologists recorded 226 pairs of nesting loons in New Hampshire, an increase of 24 from the previous year. This increase was the result of several new loon territories being established. Of the 226 nesting pairs, 47 nested on rafts, artificial islands that LPC floats to help loons cope with water level fluctuations, predation, and lack of suitable natural breeding sites. One hundred fourteen nesting pairs were protected with signs and rope lines, which help to ensure that boaters give nesting loons enough space.
To observe nesting loons without putting the nest at risk, visit the Loon Preservation Committee’s LIVE loon cam, www.loon.org. The loon cam pair started nesting May 24, and are expected to hatch between June 22-24. Highlights from the webcam can be viewed on the Loon Preservation Committee’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/LoonCenter.
Loons are a threatened species in New Hampshire and are protected from hunting or harassment by state and federal laws. Anyone who sees a sick or injured loon should call 603-476-5666. Anyone who observes the harassment of loons should call 603-271-3361 or 603-293-2037 for assistance.
To learn more about the Loon Preservation Committee, visit www.loon.org, or call 603-476-5666.
