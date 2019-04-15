HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for a chance to explore the science of the earth, geology. Participants will join Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member Alex Reiber for an introduction to basic geologic concepts and terminology. This will include rock and mineral classification and the processes that form them. In addition, the discussion will include how rocks are dated and an overview of how they are identified in the field.
Following the presentation and discussion, the group will walk to the indoor rock climbing wall in the barn. Participants will have a chance to climb the wall. The barn is not heated so participants are encouraged to dress in warm clothing and to bring an extra pair of dry sneakers to climb in. This program is geared towards anyone interested in gaining a basic understanding of geology. Those who do not wish to climb the rock wall during the second half of the program are welcome to stay and watch. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, or to sign up for this program, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
