MOULTONBOROUGH — Join the Moultonborough community for the inaugural Ice Fest in Moultonborough Village. The event will feature ice carving, games, food, and fun for all ages from noon to 2 p.m. at the Taylor property, 970 Whittier Highway. Artist Jeff Day will carve an ice sculpture of Moultonborough’s zip code, 03254, during the event. To see his work, visit icedesigns-nh.com.
Organized by Heidi Kremser, Kristen Hopping, and Julia Velie, Ice Fest is a community art initiative conceptualized during the 2019 University of New Hampshire First Impressions program. The goal of the project goal is to unite the community and show village pride. The committee hopes the event will encourage visitors to stop and explore the community.
Event sponsors are Jean Beadle, the Bernow Family, The Bob House & The Reel’N Tavern, Steve Buy Heating & Cooling, Electrical Installations, the Gulla Family, the Kremser Family, Lamprey Suburban Septic Service, the Lincoln Family, Chuck McGee, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Moultonborough Recreation Department, Paul Punturieri, the Ringelstein Family, the Watts Family, Nancy Wright and Jim Leiterman, and The Village Station.
