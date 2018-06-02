HOLDERNESS — Currently all slots for kids for ages 10-12 for the free summer programs at Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness are full, but there are still plenty of openings for youths ages 13-15. These programs are held on Thursdays, unless otherwise noted, beginning July 12 and ending August 2.
To sign up, visit nhfishandgame.com/EventWeb/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=169 and select the program/dates you are interested in attending. Watch a three-minute video about the youth day programs at Owl Brook at www.huntnh.com/hunting/owl-brook.html.
Participants may register for one or more sessions, which are held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the dates listed below. Bring your own bag lunch.
Week 1: Bowhunting/Archery skills, Thursday, July 12
Week 2: Shooting Sports, Thursday, July 19
Week 3: Outdoor Skills, Thursday, July 26
Week 4: Exploring the Outdoors, Thursday, August 2
Week 5: Hunter/Bowhunter Education Certification Week,*
*Must attend all days listed and be 12 years old on or before August 10.
Tuesday, August 7
Wednesday, August 8
Thursday, August 9
Friday, August 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.