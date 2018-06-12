HOLDERNESS — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a Hunter Education field day for women on July 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness. Participants must first register for and complete the online Hunter Education course at: www.huntercourse.com/usa/newhampshire. Once students pass the online exam, they will receive a voucher with a link to register for the field day.
The cost of the online exam is $29.99, which is paid after the test is passed.
Attendees will learn about hunter laws and regulations, firearms handling and nomenclature, map and compass skills, and will participate in a live-fire activity. At the end of the field day, participants will be required to pass a written exam in addition to a practical field exam before being granted a certificate of completion necessary for the purchase of a hunting license.
This event will occur rain or shine. Participants should come prepared for the weather and bring a bag lunch.
For more information about this field day opportunity, contact Tom Flynn or Eric Geib at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center at 603-536-3954.
