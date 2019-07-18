GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Lakes Region Riding Academy, is offering a number of Horsemanship Camp sessions this summer. Camps will be held from 9 a.m.-noon at the Lakes Region Riding Academy. Remaining session dates are July 22-25; Aug. 5-8 and Aug. 19-22. These camps are an introductory program for participants to learn about horsemanship. The program will offer basic horse care knowledge, horse safety and the beginning basics of riding. All participants should wear long pants and a shoe or boot with a heel, and helmets will be available at the barn. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Enrollment is limited, and the cost is $105. For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
