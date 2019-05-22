Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad to open for weekend rides May 25

LINCOLN — The Hobo and Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad's rail line between Lincoln and Tilton is now active for the 2019 season. Train operations will take place through late December, including excursion trains, special tourist trains and other equipment moves.
The Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad, based in Meredith and Weirs Beach, will open for weekend operations on Saturday, May 25. Daily operations will start Friday, June 21, with one and two-hour round-trip excursions between Meredith and Lakeport, along the western shore of Lake Winnipesaukee and Paugus Bay.
For the Hobo Railroad, scenic tourist excursion trains will depart from Hobo Junction in Lincoln on weekends starting Saturday, May 25, before switching to daily operations on Friday, June 21 for the summer and into the fall. The one-hour-and-twenty-minute round-trip excursions travel along the Pemigewasset River between Lincoln, North Woodstock and Woodstock, and cross several roadways and bridges along the way.
“Having welcomed our two-millionth guest aboard the railroad since we opened in July 1987 this past year, we’re looking forward to another enjoyable season. We’re truly honored to have the opportunity to share the beauty of New Hampshire’s lakes and mountains with our guests from around the world,” said Benjamin Clark, vice president of the railroad.
Both the Hobo Railroad and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad offer a variety of special events and scenic excursions for the general public as well as school groups and bus tours from mid May though late October.
The railroad would like to remind the public to be cautious around moving trains, and to always expect a train. “People need to be aware of the potential danger around moving rail equipment, even when rail cars and locomotives are moving at slow speeds,” added Clark. “Safety is always our first priority.”
The Hobo Railroad is located off Exit 32 on I-93, left on Route 112, directly across from McDonald's. The Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad is located at 154 Main St. in Meredith, with a satellite station located on the boardwalk at 211 Lakeside Ave. in Weirs Beach. For more information, visit www.HoboRR.com or call 603-745-2135.
