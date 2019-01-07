HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on Saturday, Jan. 12, from 1-3 p.m., for a walk with a history discussion. Participants will hike the two-mile perimeter loop of Chamberlain-Reynolds Memorial Forest, which will serve as a timeline starting with the first people who lived in the Squam area, and eventually ending with those who use the lake today.
Historical walk at Chamberlain-Reynolds Memorial Forest on Jan. 12
Participants should bring appropriate clothing and extra layers, water, snacks, and snowshoes or micro-spikes depending on conditions. The SLA can provide snowshoes for up to six participants. The walk is recommended for ages 10 and up. The hike is relatively flat, but the subject matter is intended for an older audience.
For more information, or to sign up for this guided hike, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
