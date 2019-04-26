LOUDON — On Saturday, May 4 the North East Motor Sports Museum, 922 Route 106, will host a regional gathering of historical race cars, mobile museums, personalities and artifacts. The expo will feature a variety of racing disciplines including road racing, oval track racing, drag racing, off-road racing and more.
The featured attractions of the day will be mobile museums from across the Northeast that will appear together for the first time. The museums are Ron Bouchard Racing, New England Antique Racers, Maine Vintage Race Car Association, Bob Doyle Museum – A Photo History of Vermont Racing and the Ollie Silva Museum. Two museums with physical building locations, the ProNyne Motorsports Museum and Owls Head Transportation Museum, will also attend.
1992 and 1993 NASCAR Busch North Champion the “Irish Angel” Dick McCabe, six-time American-Canadian Tour Champion Robbie Crouch and the only four-time NASCAR Busch North Series Champion Andy Santerre will also attend as featured personalities. Museum president Dick Berggren will host conversations throughout the day with all three racers.
The museum will host a diverse group of cars. See a 1984 March Indycar driven by Danny Ongais, a Formula 5000 racer, and New England classics such as the 1400 horsepower Country Girl Funny Car and stock cars from the Senior Tour Auto Racers club.
The expo is Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an opportunity to explore the on-site exhibits as well as the museum's more than 30 cars, slot car track and iRacing Simulator. A barbecue lunch will be served at noon, and the day will end with giveaway prizes.
Members are admitted free to the museum with free lunch, and tickets for nonmembers are $10, and a small donation for lunch. To display an historic race car or artifacts, call Executive Director Tom Netishen at 603-783-0183. Rain date of May 5 has been set, and Groupons are not accepted for this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.