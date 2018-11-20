HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will host a session on Friday, Nov. 30, between 6-8 p.m., to learn about making hiking sticks from local resident Joshua Hill. He will share his experience creating hiking sticks as well as the benefits from hiking with one. Hill will showcase hiking sticks he made from wood harvested locally in the Squam Lake area, and will give a demonstration on the process of creating a hiking stick. This workshop will literally walk participants through each step, from finding the right stick and harvesting the branch, to using it on the trails.
Hill will also cover topics like final fairing & finishing techniques, making wrist straps, drying & preservation, tool selection, knife sharpening, and honing oil and stones. Participants will have a chance to try shaving, carving, and sanding. The workshop is for seasoned woodworkers, beginners, and those curious about what goes into making a hiking stick. Drop-in participants are welcome during the workshop.
Hill will be raffling off one of his hiking sticks to benefit the SLA youth programs. Cost is $5 for one ticket, or $20 for five tickets. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at the SLA office, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The drawing will take place at SLA's Holiday Open House on Dec. 12, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The winner does not have to be present to win, but must be able to pick up the hiking stick from the SLA.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information about this event visit, www.squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336.
