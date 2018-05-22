CONCORD — As you make plans to get outside to hike, bike, kayak, or climb, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department urges you to be sure you have your Hike Safe card. Card sales provide important support for Fish and Game’s search and rescue efforts. The card also exempts holders from certain liability for repaying search and rescue costs.
Voluntary Hike Safe Cards are $25 for an individual, or $35 for a family (parents and minor children), and are good through the end of the calendar year.
There are three ways to get your card:
- Online at www.nhfishandgame.com/HikeSafe.aspx
- In person at Fish and Game Headquarters at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord
- Download the print-and-mail form at: www.wildnh.com/safe/documents/hike-safe-app.pdf
"Whatever outdoor activity you enjoy — hiking, biking, paddling, cross country skiing, or walking the nature trails in your town — the Hike Safe Card is your back-up plan for the great outdoors," said Fish and Game Law Enforcement Chief Colonel Kevin Jordan. "Buying a card is also a great way to help support Fish and Game’s search and rescue activities."
During 2017, the Department sold 4,821 cards, bringing in $122,453. In 2017, Fish and Game conducted 211 search and rescue missions. Under state law, the Fish and Game Department can pursue reimbursement for rescue costs if the person rescued is deemed to have acted negligently.
Individuals who possess a valid New Hampshire hunting or fishing license, or a current registration for an off-highway recreational vehicle, snowmobile, or boat, have the same benefits as those provided by the Hike Safe card.
Learn more about New Hampshire’s voluntary Hike Safe Card and see frequently asked questions about the card at www.wildnh.com/safe.
