HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will host a hike on Saturday, Dec. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with an opportunity to learn about New Hampshire’s native tree species. Participants will join Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps members Alex Reiber and Sydney Kahl to discuss tree anatomy and techniques to identify several native species. Following a short discussion at the trailhead on Pinehurst Road, the group will hike up East Rattlesnake, paying careful attention to the trees surrounding them along the way. All ages are welcome for the hike.
Leaves are commonly used to identify trees, but during the winter months when many trees shed their leaves, identification can become a bit tricky. During this time of year other techniques can be incorporated, such as observing the bark, buds, and organization of twigs.
The hike up East Rattlesnake is a short 0.8 miles round trip, but there are some steep sections of the trail. Due to the time of the year, participants are encouraged to dress in layers, bring snacks and water, and bring snowshoes or micro spikes. Snowshoes can be provided for up to six participants.
For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
