Gunstock to roll out monthly Belknap County days

GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort is showing appreciation to local patrons by offering discounts at recurring monthly Belknap County Days. Previously, these days occurred a few times each season. Belknap County Days provide locals with discounts when they bring proof of residency to the resort.
The first Belknap County Day will be held Saturday, May 25, which is also opening day for Gunstock’s Adventure Park. Belknap County residents who bring proof of residency will receive $20 off a Summer Flex or Flex 360 pass, a free Mountain Coaster ride or Scenic Lift ride, and entry into a raffle drawing. Opening day will also feature Mountaintop Yoga at 9 a.m., a free summer kick-off scavenger hunt for families at 11 a.m., and a guided summit hiking tour at 3 p.m.
Additional Belknap County Days will be Saturday, June 29; Saturday, July 13; Sunday, Aug. 11; and Saturday, Sept. 7.
For more information about Gunstock Mountain Resort, visit www.gunstock.com, www.facebook.com/gunstockmtn, www.instagram.com/gunstockmtn, or www.twitter.com/gunstockmtn.
