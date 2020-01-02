GILFORD — Get moving at Gunstock Mountain Resort in the new year with several upcoming activities.
Saturday, Jan. 4 - Grom Jam & River Radio Station Apres Party
Join Gunstock for the first Grom Jam of the season on Saturday, Jan. 4. Shredders age 15 and under will get the feel for terrain park competition. Registration will be 8-10 a.m. Registration fee is $10, or $30 with lift ticket. Warm-up laps are encouraged before the competition starts at 11 a.m. Awards will follow the jam. Gunstock is partnering with the River radio station for an apres ski party, 3-5 p.m. in the lodge.
Sunday, Jan. 5 - Adult Rail Jam
Skiers and riders ages 16 and up will face off in a friendly competition to show off skills and get inspired by others. Registration 8-10 a.m. is in the main lodge, and registration fee is $10, or $30 with lift ticket. Competitors can take warm-up laps 10-10:45 a.m. and competition begins at 11 a.m. Awards immediately following at the Park Barn.
Yurt Yoga
Join Gunstock yoga instructors Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m., and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. for a yoga class designed to relieve the impact of the work week. Optimized for all skill levels, the Yurt Yoga class will implement Hatha yoga with focus on lengthening and strengthening muscles, while incorporating flow and holding some postures. Class begins with a grounding meditation and ends with savasana, or relaxation, with a goal to elevate the awareness between the physical and energetic body.
Sleigh Rides on Saturdays
Bring the family or friends for a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the trails at Gunstock. Riders can enjoy an outdoor fire at the mid-point of the ride. Sleigh rides are Saturdays, noon-7 p.m., and depart every half hour. Bring a blanket to keep everyone cozy.
For more information about Gunstock Mountain Resort, visit www.gunstock.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.