GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort will host Belknap County Weekend and First Tracks on Saturday, Jan. 11. Reserve lessons through the children’s center, and tubing sessions ahead of the Martin Luther King Day long weekend, as space is limited.
Belknap County Day
The next monthly Belknap County Day will be Saturday, Jan. 11. Each month, Gunstock Mountain Resort offers residents a special price for a Winter Flex Pass, a free Mountain Coaster ride, and chance to win a pair of lift tickets or summer adventure passes.
First Tracks
Winter prime season pass holders can participate in First Tracks Saturday, Jan. 11, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Enjoy the trails an hour before the public, and grab a cup of complimentary hot cocoa at the lift.
Outdoor Center Activities
Yurt Yoga meets Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m., and Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
Snowshoe Ridge Tours on Saturdays evenings take the Tiger chair to the top, then traverse the summit back down the ridge.
Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides run Saturdays, noon-7 p.m. Ride on the snow-covered trails at Gunstock, and bring a blanket to keep the group cozy.
For additional information, visit gunstock.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.