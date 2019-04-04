GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort is heading into its last week of winter operations for the 2018-2019 season, and has one more outdoor event on the docket.
On Saturday, April 6, Gunstock will host the annual Bring Your Own Dry Clothes Pond Skim. This competition is open to skiers and snowboarders of all ages looking to cross the pond without sinking. Prizes will be awarded for Best Cross, Best Splash, and Best Costume. Registration will be in the main lodge from 9 to 11:30 a.m., followed by the competition from noon to 2 p.m. New Hampshire band Shark Martin will play at the Landing Zone patio from 1-4 p.m. to keep the apres party going for the last Saturday of Gunstock’s ski season. Entry for the pond skim is $15, or $5 for Belknap County residents and Gunstock employees. A helmet and lift ticket or season pass are required to participate. Entry is limited to 100 participants.
Gunstock’s last day of winter operations will be Sunday, April 7. Midweek Season Pass holders are invited to ski and ride the closing weekend. Gunstock’s Spring Season Pass Sale is underway, with free skiing and riding during the final week offered to those who purchase a 2019-2020 Season Pass.
For more information about Gunstock Mountain Resort, visit www.gunstock.com, www.facebook.com/gunstockmtn, www.instagram.com/gunstockmtn, and www.twitter.com/gunstockmtn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.