GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort’s planned opening day is Black Friday, Nov. 29.
Gunstock is hosting a raffle to win a ride on the chairlift with General Manager Greg Goddard. Three grand prizes will be awarded, a ride on the opening day first chair with Goddard, who is retiring this year. Entry cost is $1 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased in the welcome center or by calling 603-293-4341. Raffle proceeds benefit Pub Mania and the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction. The prize does not include a lift ticket.
Skiers and snowboarders can burn off their Thanksgiving dinner while competing at the Black Friday Rail Jam. Elements will be set up in the terrain park, and judges will preside over a friendly competition. All ages and abilities are welcome, and prizes will be awarded. Registration at the main lodge is 9-11 a.m., and warm-up laps will take place noon to 12:45 p.m. Riders will meet briefly at 12:45 p.m. before the 1 p.m. competition, followed by the 3 p.m. awards ceremony.
Entry to the rail jam is $10 for season pass holders, and $30 for non-pass holders.
For more information about Gunstock Mountain Resort, visit www.gunstock.com.
