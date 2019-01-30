GILFORD — In addition to Nordic, or cross country skiing, the Gunstock Mountain Resort Outdoor Center offers an array of winter programs.
Snowshoe Ridge Tours happen Saturday evenings. A hike with snowshoes and a headlamp, hikers catch a ride up the Tiger Chair to traverse the ridge.
Yurt Yoga is on Sundays. The all-levels class is suitable for both locals and travelers. It takes place in the yurt, located next to the Outdoor Center.
Skijoring, derived from the Norwegian word 'skikjoring,' means ski driving. The Outdoor Center offers private lessons to teach skiers and their dogs the basics of this activity. The dog and skier wear a harness connecting them; the dog pulls, which assists the skier.
Custom adventures are also available through the Outdoor Center. Call 603-236-6830 for more information.
Visit https://estore.gunstock.com to purchase tickets and register for programs.
For more information about Gunstock Mountain Resort, visit www.gunstock.com, www.facebook.com/gunstockmtn, www.instagram.com/gunstockmtn, or www.twitter.com/gunstockmtn.
