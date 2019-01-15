HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on Wednesday, Jan. 23, for an evening hike. Participants will meet at the Old Bridle Path trail head at 6 p.m. From there, the group will hike Old Bridle to the summit of West Rattlesnake, lighting the way with lanterns and headlamps. Upon reaching the summit, hikers will take a short break before hiking back down. The hiked is roughly 1.8 miles, and should end at the trailhead by 8 p.m. This easy to moderate hike is a perfect opportunity for those who want to get out and explore the trails after work, or for those who want a unique perspective of a popular trails.
Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight, lantern or headlamp, and micro spikes or snowshoes. Participants should dress in layers and bring water and snacks if desired. Snowshoes can be provided if requested ahead of time. Registration is required. For more information, or to sign up for this guided hike, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
