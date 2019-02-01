HOLDERNESS — On Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the Squam Lakes Association will host a winter hike to the historic Red Hill fire tower summit via the Eagle Cliff trail. Hikers may need snowshoes or micro-spikes, and the hike is about five miles roundtrip. Hikers will meet at 10 a.m. at the Eagle Cliff Trail trail head, on Squam Lake Road in Sandwich. The Eagle Cliff Trail is 0.6 miles long. As the group climbs the side of Red Hill, hikers will travel two miles to the summit. At the top hikers will take a break to have lunch.
This hike is for all ages, but is moderately intense, and may increase in difficulty with icy or rainy weather. Hikers should bring extra layers, rain gear, a hat, an extra pair of socks, hiking boots, a packed lunch and snacks, and plenty of water. The SLA can provide snowshoes for up to six participants.
For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
