HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Association will host a guided hike on Wednesday, Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to the Red Hill fire tower, following the Teedie and Eagle Cliff trails.
The hike is just over four miles, meeting at 9 a.m. at the Teedie Trail trailhead, on Bean Road at the Sandwich and Moultonborough town line.
Participants will start up Teedie Trail and continue on to Eagle Cliff Trail when they merge about a half mile in. At that point, the group will continue up Eagle Cliff Trail for one and a half miles, until they reach the Red Hill fire tower summit for a break to eat lunch. After lunch, the group will head back to the Teedie Trail trail head, expecting to end at 1 p.m. Hikers should be prepared with cold weather hiking gear, as well as water, snacks, and a packed lunch. This hike is offered for all ages, but is moderately intense, and may increase in difficulty with any icy or rainy weather. Snowshoes can be provided for up to six participants.
For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
