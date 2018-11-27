The loop is just under five miles, and incorporates caves and optional ladders. At the summit, the group will stop for lunch and views.
Hikers should expect cold and possibly snowy or icy conditions. Winter hiking gear is needed, with lots of layers, extra socks, shirts, hats and gloves, as well as water and lunch. Depending on conditions, micro-spikes or snowshoes may be recommended. SLA can provide snowshoes for up to six participants.
For more information or to sign up for this program, visit www.squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336.
