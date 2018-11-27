12-05 Mt percival hike

HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lake Association on Wednesday, Dec. 5 for a guided hike to Mt. Morgan and Mt. Percival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Although hikers may be familiar with the trails around Squam Lake, winter hiking in the region can provide a different perspective, and new appreciation, of the area. 

The loop is just under five miles, and incorporates caves and optional ladders. At the summit, the group will stop for lunch and views. 

Hikers should expect cold and possibly snowy or icy conditions. Winter hiking gear is needed, with lots of layers, extra socks, shirts, hats and gloves, as well as water and lunch. Depending on conditions, micro-spikes or snowshoes may be recommended. SLA can provide snowshoes for up to six participants.

For more information or to sign up for this program, visit www.squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336.

