HOLDERNESS — As temperatures warm up, welcome spring by joining the Squam Lakes Association for a guided hike on the Five Finger Point trail. This 2.7-mile hike has some elevation gain before making a loop around the shoreline of Squam Lake. This hike offers views of the lake and surrounding mountains from several viewpoints. Hikers should bring water, snacks, and weather appropriate clothing. Depending on conditions, participants should also bring microspikes, snowshoes, or waterproof boots. Meet at the SLA headquarters, 534 U.S. Route 3, to carpool to the trailhead at 1 p.m., and aim to be back at the SLA at 4 p.m.
Anyone able to hike easy to moderate terrain is welcome, and children must be accompanied by an adult. This hike is subject to change due to weather and trail conditions.
For more information, or to sign up for this program, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
