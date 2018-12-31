HOLDERNESS — For those looking to try their new snowshoes or micro-spikes received over the holidays, the Squam Lakes Association is offering an easy, 2.7-mile hike around the Five Finger Point trail on Friday, Jan. 16. Following the shoreline, this trail offers vistas of the lake and local mountains. Hikers should plan to meet at SLA headquarters, located at 534 U.S. Route 3. From there, the group will take a carpool to the trailhead, due to limited parking.
All ages are welcome for the 2.7-mile hike, of minimal elevation change. Participants should bring appropriate clothing, water, food, and snowshoes or micro-spikes, depending on conditions. The SLA can provide snowshoes for up to six participants.
For more information, or to sign up for this guided hike, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
